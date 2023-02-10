Cohen Lawrence B Sells 76 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Cohen Lawrence B trimmed its holdings in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,398 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 76 shares during the quarter. Cohen Lawrence B’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $2,597,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in BlackRock by 1,055.7% during the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,991 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,694,000 after purchasing an additional 10,040 shares in the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. increased its stake in BlackRock by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 944 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of BlackRock by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 71,092 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $43,454,000 after acquiring an additional 2,917 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. grew its stake in shares of BlackRock by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 3,955 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,409,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ledyard National Bank grew its stake in shares of BlackRock by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 1,115 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $614,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. 77.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at BlackRock

In other news, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 1,000 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $742.31, for a total transaction of $742,310.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 74,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,158,829.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 1,000 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $742.31, for a total transaction of $742,310.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 74,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,158,829.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Manish Mehta sold 1,350 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $742.81, for a total value of $1,002,793.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,471,925.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,924 shares of company stock valued at $33,704,862 in the last quarter. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BlackRock Stock Performance

BlackRock stock traded up $5.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $721.40. 90,458 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 742,141. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $728.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $683.42. BlackRock, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $503.12 and a fifty-two week high of $788.65. The stock has a market cap of $108.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 3.03.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The asset manager reported $8.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.99 by $0.94. BlackRock had a return on equity of 14.43% and a net margin of 28.97%. The business had revenue of $4.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.16 billion. On average, research analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 34.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BlackRock Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be issued a dividend of $5.00 per share. This is an increase from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.88. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 6th. This represents a $20.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.50%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BLK shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of BlackRock from $741.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of BlackRock from $642.00 to $846.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $820.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of BlackRock from $495.00 to $481.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of BlackRock from $821.00 to $813.00 in a research note on Sunday, January 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $738.80.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

