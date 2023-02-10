Coliseum Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MITA) Short Interest Down 54.0% in January

Coliseum Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MITA – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,600 shares, a drop of 54.0% from the January 15th total of 10,000 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 22,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Coliseum Acquisition Price Performance

MITA stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.15. 1,416 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,114. Coliseum Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.60 and a twelve month high of $10.60. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.92.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Coliseum Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,438,000. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coliseum Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,910,000. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. boosted its holdings in shares of Coliseum Acquisition by 346.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. now owns 446,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,384,000 after buying an additional 346,433 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Coliseum Acquisition by 200.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 187,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,845,000 after buying an additional 125,427 shares during the period. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coliseum Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,160,000. 62.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Coliseum Acquisition

Coliseum Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

