Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) PT Raised to $95.00

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Citigroup from $80.00 to $95.00 in a research report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on COLM. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. StockNews.com lowered Columbia Sportswear from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Columbia Sportswear from $92.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Bank of America increased their target price on Columbia Sportswear from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Sunday, February 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Columbia Sportswear from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Columbia Sportswear has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $87.86.

Columbia Sportswear Stock Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ COLM opened at $90.01 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.15, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.91. Columbia Sportswear has a 52 week low of $65.02 and a 52 week high of $101.64. The company has a fifty day moving average of $89.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.18.

Columbia Sportswear Announces Dividend

Columbia Sportswear ( NASDAQ:COLM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The textile maker reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Columbia Sportswear had a net margin of 8.99% and a return on equity of 18.53%. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.39 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Columbia Sportswear will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. Columbia Sportswear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.19%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Columbia Sportswear

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Columbia Sportswear by 4.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,988,332 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $201,114,000 after buying an additional 127,977 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Columbia Sportswear by 38.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,717,145 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $150,449,000 after buying an additional 476,361 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Columbia Sportswear by 25.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,374,290 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $98,372,000 after buying an additional 276,930 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its position in Columbia Sportswear by 0.5% during the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,003,888 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $67,562,000 after buying an additional 5,123 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Columbia Sportswear by 2.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 987,959 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $66,490,000 after buying an additional 22,487 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.75% of the company’s stock.

About Columbia Sportswear

Columbia Sportswear Co engages in designing, sourcing, marketing, and distributing outdoor and active lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, Latin America and Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Canada.

