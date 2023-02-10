Compagnie Financière Richemont SA (OTCMKTS:CFRUY) Short Interest Update

Compagnie Financière Richemont SA (OTCMKTS:CFRUY – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 45,100 shares, a growth of 325.5% from the January 15th total of 10,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 473,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont from CHF 125 to CHF 137 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Societe Generale raised their price target on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont from CHF 130 to CHF 138 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont from CHF 135 to CHF 146 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont from CHF 119 to CHF 135 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont from CHF 155 to CHF 160 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.71.

Get Compagnie Financière Richemont alerts:

Compagnie Financière Richemont Price Performance

Shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $15.15. 99,003 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 529,654. Compagnie Financière Richemont has a 12 month low of $9.27 and a 12 month high of $15.59. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.02.

Compagnie Financière Richemont Company Profile

Compagnie Financière Richemont SA engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of luxury goods. It operates through the following segments: Jewellery Maisons, Specialist Watchmakers, Online Distributors, and Other. The Jewellery Maisons segment produces jewellery products which include Cartier and Van Cleef & Arpels.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Compagnie Financière Richemont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compagnie Financière Richemont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.