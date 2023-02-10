Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:MGDDY) Shares Down 2.5%

Shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:MGDDY – Get Rating) were down 2.5% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $15.47 and last traded at $15.64. Approximately 60,239 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 251,698 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.04.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on MGDDY shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions from €30.00 ($32.26) to €35.00 ($37.63) in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a €25.00 ($26.88) target price for the company. in a report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions from €20.00 ($21.51) to €22.00 ($23.66) in a report on Tuesday, December 6th.

Get Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions alerts:

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions Stock Down 2.5 %

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.42.

About Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin SCA engages in the manufacture, distribution and sale of tires. Its products and services include tires, mobility services, lifestyle products, Michelin solutions and Michelin engineering and services. The company operates through the following segments: Passenger car and Light truck tires and related distribution, Truck tires and related distribution, and Specialty businesses.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.