Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday morning.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP from a c rating to a b rating in a report on Friday, December 9th.

Get Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo - SABESP alerts:

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP Stock Down 2.4 %

SBS opened at $9.86 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $6.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.60 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP has a 12 month low of $6.76 and a 12 month high of $12.04.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP ( NYSE:SBS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP had a return on equity of 11.54% and a net margin of 14.32%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SBS. Symmetry Partners LLC bought a new stake in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $184,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,769,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 25.2% during the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 20,665 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 4,163 shares in the last quarter. Quilter Plc boosted its position in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 1,155,056 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,523,000 after acquiring an additional 2,928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,813,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.57% of the company’s stock.

About Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP

(Get Rating)

Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo SABESP engages in the provision of water and sewage service. It also offers advisory services on the rational use of water, planning and commercial, and financial and operational management. The company was founded on September 6, 1973 and is headquartered in São Paulo, Brazil.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo - SABESP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo - SABESP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.