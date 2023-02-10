Comparing Fairfax Financial (OTCMKTS:FRFHF) and Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN)

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN – Get Rating) and Fairfax Financial (OTCMKTS:FRFHF – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Horace Mann Educators and Fairfax Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Horace Mann Educators -0.19% 3.99% 0.37% Fairfax Financial 0.40% 0.53% 0.11%

Risk & Volatility

Horace Mann Educators has a beta of 0.41, suggesting that its share price is 59% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fairfax Financial has a beta of 0.87, suggesting that its share price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Analyst Recommendations

0.7% of Fairfax Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 3.2% of Horace Mann Educators shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Horace Mann Educators and Fairfax Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Horace Mann Educators 0 1 0 0 2.00 Fairfax Financial 0 0 1 0 3.00

Horace Mann Educators currently has a consensus price target of $38.00, indicating a potential upside of 5.09%. Fairfax Financial has a consensus price target of $960.00, indicating a potential upside of 47.67%. Given Fairfax Financial’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Fairfax Financial is more favorable than Horace Mann Educators.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Horace Mann Educators and Fairfax Financial’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Horace Mann Educators $1.38 billion 1.07 $142.80 million ($0.07) -516.57 Fairfax Financial $26.47 billion 0.60 $3.40 billion ($3.11) -209.03

Fairfax Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Horace Mann Educators. Horace Mann Educators is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Fairfax Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Horace Mann Educators pays an annual dividend of $1.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.5%. Fairfax Financial pays an annual dividend of $10.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%. Horace Mann Educators pays out -1,828.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Fairfax Financial pays out -321.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Horace Mann Educators has increased its dividend for 13 consecutive years. Horace Mann Educators is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Summary

Fairfax Financial beats Horace Mann Educators on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Horace Mann Educators

Horace Mann Educators Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and retirement solutions to educators and school employees. It operates through the following business segments: Property and Casualty, Supplemental, Retirement, Life, and Corporate and Other. The Property and Casualty segment focuses on personal lines of automobile and property insurance products. The Supplemental segment focuses on heart, cancer, accident, and limited short-term supplemental disability coverage. The Retirement segment consists of tax-qualified fixed and variable annuities. The Life segment offers life insurance. The Corporate and Other segment includes interest expense on debt, the impact of realized investment gains and losses and certain public company expenses. The company was founded by Carrol Hall and Leslie Nimmo in 1945 and is headquartered in Springfield, IL.

About Fairfax Financial

Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance, and investment management. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance, Runoff, and Other. The Insurance and Reinsurance segment comprises of Group Re, Bryte Insurance, Advent, Fairfax Latin America and Fairfax Central; and Eastern Europe, which focuses on third party business and specialty property reinsurance and insurance risks. The Runoff segment includes European Run-off, which includes RiverStone (UK) and Syndicate 3500 at Lloyd’s, and U.S. Run-off, which includes TIG Insurance. The Other segment consists of all the non-insurance operations such as Restaurants & Retail, Fairfax India, Thomas Cook India, and Other. The company was founded by Vivian Prem Watsa on March 13, 1951 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

