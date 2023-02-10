Comparing Huaneng Power International (NYSE:HNPIY) & Avangrid (NYSE:AGR)

Huaneng Power International (NYSE:HNPIY – Get Rating) and Avangrid (NYSE:AGR – Get Rating) are both utilities companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, risk, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Huaneng Power International and Avangrid’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Huaneng Power International -6.60% -10.78% -3.10% Avangrid 11.66% 4.56% 2.32%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Huaneng Power International and Avangrid’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Huaneng Power International $32.09 billion 0.23 -$1.65 billion ($6.60) -2.81 Avangrid $6.97 billion 2.20 $707.00 million $2.32 17.09

Analyst Ratings

Avangrid has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Huaneng Power International. Huaneng Power International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Avangrid, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a summary of current ratings for Huaneng Power International and Avangrid, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Huaneng Power International 0 0 0 0 N/A Avangrid 1 4 1 0 2.00

Avangrid has a consensus target price of $46.00, suggesting a potential upside of 15.99%. Given Avangrid’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Avangrid is more favorable than Huaneng Power International.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.4% of Huaneng Power International shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 12.0% of Avangrid shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% of Avangrid shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Huaneng Power International has a beta of 0.55, meaning that its stock price is 45% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Avangrid has a beta of 0.39, meaning that its stock price is 61% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Avangrid beats Huaneng Power International on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Huaneng Power International

Huaneng Power International, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and sale of electric power to the regional or provincial grid companies in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It is involved in the development, construction, operation, and management of power plants and related projects. The company also generates power from gas turbine, hydro, wind, photovoltaic, coal-fired, and biomass resources. In addition, it is involved in the sale of coal ash and lime; cargo loading and storage; port, warehousing, and conveying activities; photovoltaic power generation projects development and construction; and provision of thermal energy and cold energy services, as well as thermal heating services. Further, the company engages in the repair and maintenance of power equipment; supply of steam and hot water; plumbing pipe installation and repair; and energy engineering construction activities. Additionally, it is involved in the provision of transportation services; construction and operation of electricity distribution networks and heating pipe networks; energy supply, energy transmission, and substation project contracting activities; cargo handling and transportation; and port management, investment, and development activities. The company engages in the management of industrial water and waste, as well as provides environment engineering, and information technology and management consulting services. It also sells raw and processed coal; and offers central heat and desalinated water services. As of December 31, 2021, the company had a controlled generating capacity of 118,695 megawatts and an equity-based installed capacity of 103,875 megawatts. Huaneng Power International, Inc. was incorporated in 1994 and is based in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

About Avangrid

Avangrid, Inc. engages in the energy transmission and gas distribution. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Renewables, and Other. The Networks segment includes energy transmission and distribution, electric transmission, and gas distribution activities. The Renewables segment relates to renewable energy, mainly wind energy generation and trading related to such activities. The Other segment covers miscellaneous corporate revenues including intersegment eliminations. The company was founded in 1852 and is headquartered in Orange, CT.

