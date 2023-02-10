CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:COP) Given a €68.00 Price Target at Baader Bank

Baader Bank set a €68.00 ($73.12) target price on CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:COP – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on COP. Warburg Research set a €67.50 ($72.58) price objective on CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley set a €36.50 ($39.25) price target on CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Monday, December 12th. BNP Paribas set a €44.00 ($47.31) price objective on shares of CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Monday, November 7th. Berenberg Bank set a €54.00 ($58.06) target price on shares of CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €55.00 ($59.14) target price on shares of CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th.

COP opened at €47.20 ($50.75) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.47 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.70, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average is €39.36 and its 200 day moving average is €38.46. CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA has a fifty-two week low of €30.56 ($32.86) and a fifty-two week high of €73.15 ($78.66).

CompuGroup Medical SE & Co KGaA develops and sells software and information technology solutions for the healthcare sector worldwide. It operates in four segments: Ambulatory Information Systems (AIS), Pharmacy Information Systems (PCS), Hospital Information Systems (HIS), and Consumer & Health Management Information Systems (CHS).

