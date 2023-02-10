Compute Health Acquisition (NYSE:CPUH) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Compute Health Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:CPUH – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 207,154 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 766% from the previous session’s volume of 23,923 shares.The stock last traded at $10.31 and had previously closed at $10.31.

Compute Health Acquisition Price Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.99.

Institutional Trading of Compute Health Acquisition

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Compute Health Acquisition by 121,884.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 253,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,481,000 after purchasing an additional 253,520 shares during the last quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Compute Health Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $243,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in Compute Health Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $17,419,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Compute Health Acquisition by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 750,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,335,000 after purchasing an additional 250,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. acquired a new position in Compute Health Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $981,000. 63.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Compute Health Acquisition Company Profile

Compute Health Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Compute Health Acquisition Corp. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Wilmington, Delaware.

