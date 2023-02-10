Comstock (NYSE:LODE) versus Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) Critical Review

Comstock (NYSE:LODE – Get Rating) and Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE – Get Rating) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, profitability, valuation and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Comstock and Green Plains’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Comstock alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Comstock $860,000.00 44.03 -$24.58 million ($0.68) -0.65 Green Plains $2.83 billion 0.73 -$65.99 million ($1.88) -18.59

Comstock has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Green Plains. Green Plains is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Comstock, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Profitability

Comstock has a beta of 1.92, meaning that its share price is 92% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Green Plains has a beta of 1.74, meaning that its share price is 74% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Comstock and Green Plains’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Comstock -7,762.50% -25.38% -17.24% Green Plains -2.76% -10.48% -5.16%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

4.8% of Comstock shares are held by institutional investors. 16.4% of Comstock shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.7% of Green Plains shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Comstock and Green Plains, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Comstock 0 0 0 0 N/A Green Plains 0 3 2 0 2.40

Green Plains has a consensus price target of $40.83, suggesting a potential upside of 16.83%. Given Green Plains’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Green Plains is more favorable than Comstock.

Summary

Comstock beats Green Plains on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Comstock

(Get Rating)

Comstock, Inc. engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. It operates through the following segments: Production and Sale of Renewable Energy Products, and Strategic and Other Investments. The Production and Sale of Renewable Energy Products segment sells biomass-derived carbon neutral oil, ethanol, gasoline, renewable diesel, jet fuel, marine fuel, and other renewable replacements. The Strategic and Other Investments segment includes all other activities, including real estate, mining, and equity method investments. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Virginia City, NV.

About Green Plains

(Get Rating)

Green Plains, Inc. engages in the production of fuel-grade ethanol and corn oil, the provision of grain handling, and storage commodity marketing and distribution services. It operates through the following segments: Ethanol Production, Agribusiness and Energy Services and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces ethanol, distillers grain, and corn oil at ethanol plants in Indiana, Iowa, Minnesota, Nebraska, Tennessee, and Texas. The Agribusiness and Energy Services segment includes grain procurement and its commodity marketing business, which markets, sells, and distributes ethanol, distillers grains, and corn oil produced at ethanol plants. The Partnership segment provides fuel storage and transportation services by owning, operating, developing, and acquiring ethanol and fuel storage tanks, terminals, transportation assets, and other related assets and businesses. The company was founded in June 2004 and is headquartered in Omaha, NE.

Receive News & Ratings for Comstock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comstock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.