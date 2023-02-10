Concentric Wealth Management LLC Acquires 1,390 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Concentric Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 77,762 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 1,390 shares during the quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $2,953,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VZ. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new position in Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP lifted its position in Verizon Communications by 273.5% during the 3rd quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 1,016 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 744 shares during the period. Hoese & Co LLP lifted its position in Verizon Communications by 41.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 1,077 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the period. Finally, Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. 60.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on VZ. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Verizon Communications to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Verizon Communications from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Verizon Communications from $54.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Tigress Financial decreased their price objective on Verizon Communications from $68.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Verizon Communications from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.63.

Verizon Communications Price Performance

Shares of VZ stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $39.89. The company had a trading volume of 2,544,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,746,543. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $39.64 and a 200-day moving average of $40.13. The company has a market capitalization of $167.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.87, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.38. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.55 and a 12-month high of $55.51.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $35.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.14 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 24.60% and a net margin of 15.53%. The company’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Verizon Communications Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 10th were given a $0.6525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 9th. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.54%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 51.58%.

Verizon Communications Profile

(Get Rating)

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

Featured Stories

