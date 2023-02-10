Concentric Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Concentric Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 95,533 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,077 shares during the period. Concentric Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $2,462,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of INTC. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in Intel by 4,407.3% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 16,439,207 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $814,727,000 after purchasing an additional 16,074,485 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its position in shares of Intel by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 48,598,246 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,818,060,000 after acquiring an additional 5,344,285 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Intel by 107.5% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 274,813 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $7,082,000 after acquiring an additional 3,936,526 shares in the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP raised its position in shares of Intel by 10,143.6% in the 2nd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 2,992,883 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $11,340,000 after acquiring an additional 3,022,682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Intel by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 23,573,139 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $881,871,000 after acquiring an additional 2,473,555 shares in the last quarter. 59.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Intel alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO David Zinsner purchased 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.89 per share, for a total transaction of $50,202.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 17,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $486,680.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Intel news, CFO David Zinsner bought 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $27.89 per share, with a total value of $50,202.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $486,680.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.83 per share, for a total transaction of $250,470.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $250,470. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Intel Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of INTC traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $27.68. The company had a trading volume of 6,058,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,211,977. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.59 and a fifty-two week high of $52.51. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.76. The stock has a market cap of $114.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The chip maker reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $14.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.49 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 12.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intel Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.365 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 6th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.27%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.49%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Cowen reduced their price target on Intel from $31.00 to $26.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Summit Insights upgraded Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on Intel from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Wedbush restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $20.00 target price (down previously from $23.00) on shares of Intel in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on Intel in a research report on Monday, October 24th. They set a “reduce” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Intel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.02.

About Intel

(Get Rating)

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.