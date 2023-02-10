Concentric Wealth Management LLC Sells 451 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Concentric Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 38,463 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 451 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil makes up 1.2% of Concentric Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Concentric Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $3,358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of XOM. Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 259.0% in the third quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 377 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 61.7% in the third quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 443 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Horizons Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the second quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the third quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors own 57.49% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Exxon Mobil

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.50, for a total transaction of $288,750.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 31,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,669,666. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Trading Up 2.0 %

Exxon Mobil stock traded up $2.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $116.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,309,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,613,400. The company has a 50 day moving average of $110.00 and a 200-day moving average of $103.32. The stock has a market cap of $480.36 billion, a PE ratio of 8.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.41. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $74.03 and a one year high of $117.78.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $3.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $95.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.21 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 31.25% and a net margin of 13.47%. Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.05 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 10.32 EPS for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 13th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 27.45%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on XOM. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Exxon Mobil to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Argus increased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.96.

About Exxon Mobil

(Get Rating)

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

Featured Articles

