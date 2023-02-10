CONMED (NASDAQ:CNMD) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of CONMED (NASDAQ:CNMD – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Monday morning.

CONMED Stock Down 3.4 %

CNMD stock opened at $100.53 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.33. CONMED has a twelve month low of $71.09 and a twelve month high of $155.51.

Get CONMED alerts:

CONMED Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

CONMED Corp. operates as a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture and sale of surgical devices and related equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Americas excluding the United States, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific.

Receive News & Ratings for CONMED Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CONMED and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.