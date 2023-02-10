Connolly Sarah T. Buys 284 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Connolly Sarah T. grew its stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,995 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the quarter. Connolly Sarah T.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $1,534,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bivin & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Medtronic by 1.1% during the second quarter. Bivin & Associates Inc. now owns 9,785 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $878,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 1.7% in the second quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 6,632 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $600,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC grew its position in Medtronic by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 20,675 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,856,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Bfsg LLC grew its position in Medtronic by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 21,719 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,949,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,276 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. 80.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Medtronic news, major shareholder Plc Medtronic bought 6,835 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.28 per share, with a total value of $63,428.80. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 4,999,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,394,645.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Plc Medtronic purchased 6,835 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.28 per share, for a total transaction of $63,428.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,999,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,394,645.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Sean Salmon sold 16,631 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total transaction of $1,338,795.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,905,084. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Medtronic stock traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $83.14. 660,080 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,502,265. The stock has a market cap of $110.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.97, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $80.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.25. Medtronic plc has a 12 month low of $75.76 and a 12 month high of $114.31.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $7.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.70 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 14.03% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 21st were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 20th. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 84.47%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MDT shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Medtronic from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Mizuho cut their price objective on Medtronic from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Medtronic from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Cowen decreased their price objective on Medtronic from $117.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Medtronic from $97.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.25.

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiovascular Porrtfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit.

