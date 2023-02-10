Connolly Sarah T. Has $1.39 Million Holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Connolly Sarah T. cut its position in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,063 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,138 shares during the quarter. Connolly Sarah T.’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $1,388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Travelers Companies by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,074 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in Travelers Companies by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,580 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. SlateStone Wealth LLC increased its position in Travelers Companies by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 2,148 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in Travelers Companies by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 518 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 57.8% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 183 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. 81.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Travelers Companies from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $183.00 to $220.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $180.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. StockNews.com cut shares of Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 19th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $197.00 to $196.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $190.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $189.71.

Travelers Companies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TRV traded up $1.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $186.50. 175,426 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,488,540. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $149.65 and a 1 year high of $194.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $187.90 and a 200 day moving average of $175.68.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The insurance provider reported $3.40 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $3.40. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 7.71% and a return on equity of 13.34%. The firm had revenue of $8.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.20 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 14.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Travelers Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 31.66%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Alan D. Schnitzer sold 150,829 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.53, for a total value of $28,435,791.37. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 196,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,124,196.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP David Donnay Rowland sold 7,554 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.70, for a total transaction of $1,417,885.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,174 shares in the company, valued at $1,534,259.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Alan D. Schnitzer sold 150,829 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.53, for a total transaction of $28,435,791.37. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 196,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,124,196.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 189,798 shares of company stock valued at $35,802,299. 1.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Travelers Companies

The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment provides an array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers primarily in the U.S., as well as in Canada, the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland and throughout other parts of the world as a corporate member of Lloyd’s.

