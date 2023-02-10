Connolly Sarah T. Has $745,000 Holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Connolly Sarah T. lessened its position in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,636 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Connolly Sarah T.’s holdings in Paychex were worth $745,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Paychex by 179.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,135,007 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $129,244,000 after buying an additional 728,857 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in Paychex by 1,186.2% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 777,360 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $88,518,000 after purchasing an additional 716,921 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in Paychex by 199.6% in the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 981,159 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $111,725,000 after purchasing an additional 653,630 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Paychex by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,144,822 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $702,115,000 after purchasing an additional 379,291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Paychex by 144.9% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 609,860 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $83,227,000 after purchasing an additional 360,818 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.14% of the company’s stock.

Paychex Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Paychex stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $113.90. 222,738 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,626,259. Paychex, Inc. has a twelve month low of $105.66 and a twelve month high of $141.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $117.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $120.20.

Paychex Dividend Announcement

Paychex ( NASDAQ:PAYX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.04. Paychex had a return on equity of 45.50% and a net margin of 30.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 9th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 8th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. Paychex’s payout ratio is 78.02%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PAYX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays downgraded Paychex from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Paychex from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Paychex from $121.00 to $119.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 23rd. Citigroup dropped their target price on Paychex from $131.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Friday, December 23rd. Finally, Moffett Nathanson boosted their target price on Paychex to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $124.08.

Insider Buying and Selling at Paychex

In other Paychex news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 13,744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.30, for a total value of $1,584,683.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 33,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,835,800.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resources, insurance and retirement for small and medium-sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

