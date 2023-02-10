Connolly Sarah T. Purchases 824 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Connolly Sarah T. grew its position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 824 shares during the period. Connolly Sarah T.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $974,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in USB. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the third quarter worth $26,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 334.0% in the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the period. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 32.0% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.83% of the company’s stock.
U.S. Bancorp Trading Down 0.2 %
Shares of NYSE USB traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $48.68. The stock had a trading volume of 854,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,561,031. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.79. U.S. Bancorp has a twelve month low of $38.39 and a twelve month high of $59.92. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $45.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.94. The firm has a market cap of $72.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.98.
U.S. Bancorp Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.94%. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 51.75%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $46.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Compass Point lowered their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.39.
Insider Activity at U.S. Bancorp
In other news, CEO Andrew Cecere sold 84,948 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.51, for a total value of $3,696,087.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 956,742 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,627,844.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Terrance R. Dolan sold 15,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.34, for a total transaction of $650,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 138,051 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,983,130.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
About U.S. Bancorp
U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.
