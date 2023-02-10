Copper Mountain Mining (OTCMKTS:CPPMF) PT Lowered to C$2.75 at Scotiabank

Copper Mountain Mining (OTCMKTS:CPPMF – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Scotiabank from C$3.00 to C$2.75 in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. TD Securities cut their price objective on Copper Mountain Mining from C$3.25 to C$2.50 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on Copper Mountain Mining from C$2.75 to C$2.25 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Desjardins began coverage on Copper Mountain Mining in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. They set a buy rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Copper Mountain Mining from C$2.75 to C$2.25 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Copper Mountain Mining from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th.

Get Copper Mountain Mining alerts:

Copper Mountain Mining Stock Performance

Copper Mountain Mining stock opened at $1.50 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.47 and its 200-day moving average is $1.31. The company has a market cap of $315.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.00 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Copper Mountain Mining has a 12 month low of $0.92 and a 12 month high of $3.45.

About Copper Mountain Mining

Copper Mountain Mining ( OTCMKTS:CPPMF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $44.66 million during the quarter. Copper Mountain Mining had a negative return on equity of 0.97% and a negative net margin of 2.87%.

(Get Rating)

Copper Mountain Mining Corp. engages in the exploration, development and operation of mineral deposits. It holds interest in copper mountain mine, Eva Copper, New Ingerbelle and Cameron copper projects. The company was founded on April 20, 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Copper Mountain Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copper Mountain Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.