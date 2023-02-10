Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.34-2.42 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.41. Corporate Office Properties Trust also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $2.34-$2.42 EPS.
Corporate Office Properties Trust Trading Up 1.7 %
Shares of NYSE:OFC traded up $0.43 on Friday, reaching $26.40. 519,055 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 664,466. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.18. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a 52 week low of $22.22 and a 52 week high of $29.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.30 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on OFC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd.
Institutional Trading of Corporate Office Properties Trust
Corporate Office Properties Trust Company Profile
Corporate Office Properties Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It acquires, develops, manages, sells, and leases out office properties and data centers. The firm operates through the following segments: Defense/Information Technology Locations, Regional Office, Wholesale Data Center, and Other.
