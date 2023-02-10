Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.34-2.42 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.41. Corporate Office Properties Trust also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $2.34-$2.42 EPS.

Corporate Office Properties Trust Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE:OFC traded up $0.43 on Friday, reaching $26.40. 519,055 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 664,466. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.18. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a 52 week low of $22.22 and a 52 week high of $29.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.30 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on OFC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd.

Institutional Trading of Corporate Office Properties Trust

Corporate Office Properties Trust Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 21,157 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $550,000 after buying an additional 811 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust in the first quarter worth about $534,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $529,000. Allstate Corp purchased a new position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $444,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 61.5% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 14,893 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 5,671 shares during the last quarter.

Corporate Office Properties Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It acquires, develops, manages, sells, and leases out office properties and data centers. The firm operates through the following segments: Defense/Information Technology Locations, Regional Office, Wholesale Data Center, and Other.

