CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) CFO Sells $308,846.88 in Stock

CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL – Get Rating) CFO Brandon O’brien sold 1,668 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.16, for a total value of $308,846.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 3,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $589,179.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

CorVel Stock Down 0.6 %

CRVL traded down $1.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $179.86. 78,959 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 79,102. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of 47.15 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $155.95 and its 200 day moving average is $154.88. CorVel Co. has a 12 month low of $129.19 and a 12 month high of $192.13.

CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $179.39 million for the quarter. CorVel had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 33.47%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of CorVel by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 8,137 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,403,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC increased its stake in CorVel by 31.5% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 342 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in CorVel by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 2,701 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its stake in CorVel by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 6,757 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $995,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P increased its stake in CorVel by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 8,674 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,278,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.75% of the company’s stock.

