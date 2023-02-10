Cosmos Price Reaches $13.71 (ATOM)

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 10th. In the last week, Cosmos has traded 7.6% lower against the dollar. Cosmos has a total market cap of $3.93 billion and approximately $231.90 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cosmos coin can currently be purchased for about $13.71 or 0.00063451 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.91 or 0.00082845 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00000357 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0759 or 0.00000351 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00010333 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001173 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.10 or 0.00023595 BTC.
- PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001514 BTC.
- Fetch.ai (FET) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001994 BTC.
- Kava (KAVA) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00003907 BTC.
- Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0524 or 0.00000243 BTC.
Cosmos Profile
ATOM uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 3rd, 2016. Cosmos’ total supply is 311,198,867 coins and its circulating supply is 286,370,297 coins. The official website for Cosmos is cosmos.network. Cosmos’ official message board is blog.cosmos.network. The Reddit community for Cosmos is https://reddit.com/r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @cosmos and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Cosmos Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cosmos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cosmos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
