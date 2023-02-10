Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.52-$2.64 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Cousins Properties also updated its FY23 guidance to $2.52-2.64 EPS.

Cousins Properties Trading Up 2.5 %

CUZ traded up $0.65 on Friday, reaching $26.43. 1,500,545 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,221,528. The company has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Cousins Properties has a one year low of $21.72 and a one year high of $41.69. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.93.

Cousins Properties Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 4th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 3rd. Cousins Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.84%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cousins Properties

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CUZ shares. Mizuho cut Cousins Properties from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Cousins Properties to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Cousins Properties to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Cousins Properties from $43.00 to $36.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Cousins Properties from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cousins Properties currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $28.86.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CUZ. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Cousins Properties during the first quarter valued at $39,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties by 89.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Cousins Properties by 160.9% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 761 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its holdings in Cousins Properties by 240.2% during the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 2,259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,595 shares during the period. Finally, First Manhattan Co. acquired a new stake in Cousins Properties during the first quarter worth about $97,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.15% of the company’s stock.

About Cousins Properties

Cousins Properties, Inc engages in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of real estate assets. It invests in urban office towers located in Sunbelt markets. The company was founded by Thomas G. Cousins in 1958 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

