Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.52-$2.64 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Cousins Properties also updated its FY23 guidance to $2.52-2.64 EPS.
Cousins Properties Trading Up 2.5 %
CUZ traded up $0.65 on Friday, reaching $26.43. 1,500,545 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,221,528. The company has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Cousins Properties has a one year low of $21.72 and a one year high of $41.69. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.93.
Cousins Properties Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 4th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 3rd. Cousins Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.84%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cousins Properties
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CUZ. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Cousins Properties during the first quarter valued at $39,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties by 89.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Cousins Properties by 160.9% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 761 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its holdings in Cousins Properties by 240.2% during the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 2,259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,595 shares during the period. Finally, First Manhattan Co. acquired a new stake in Cousins Properties during the first quarter worth about $97,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.15% of the company’s stock.
About Cousins Properties
Cousins Properties, Inc engages in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of real estate assets. It invests in urban office towers located in Sunbelt markets. The company was founded by Thomas G. Cousins in 1958 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Cousins Properties (CUZ)
- Will Snowflake Have Tough Sledding, Trying To Keep Rally Alive?
- The Bottom Is In For Cloudflare Stock
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- Microsoft-Activision Blizzard Merger: Navigating Risk and Reward
- Wall Street Says These 3 Stocks Will Grow Earnings In 2023
Receive News & Ratings for Cousins Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cousins Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.