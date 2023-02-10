Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.52-2.64 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.60. Cousins Properties also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $2.52-$2.64 EPS.

Cousins Properties Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of NYSE CUZ traded up $0.73 during trading on Friday, reaching $26.51. The company had a trading volume of 917,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,200,554. Cousins Properties has a 12-month low of $21.72 and a 12-month high of $41.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business’s 50-day moving average is $25.59 and its 200 day moving average is $25.96. The stock has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a PE ratio of 12.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.12.

Get Cousins Properties alerts:

Cousins Properties Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 4th were issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.83%. Cousins Properties’s payout ratio is currently 61.84%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cousins Properties

CUZ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Cousins Properties from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Cousins Properties in a research report on Monday, December 12th. They issued an outperform rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Mizuho cut Cousins Properties from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and lowered their price target for the company from $29.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Cousins Properties to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on Cousins Properties to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $28.86.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CUZ. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Cousins Properties by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,922 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $600,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Cousins Properties by 89.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp raised its stake in Cousins Properties by 0.7% during the first quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 74,849 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,016,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in Cousins Properties by 5.5% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 13,764 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Cousins Properties by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 24,309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $982,000 after buying an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. 97.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cousins Properties Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cousins Properties, Inc engages in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of real estate assets. It invests in urban office towers located in Sunbelt markets. The company was founded by Thomas G. Cousins in 1958 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cousins Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cousins Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.