Cowen Lowers Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) Price Target to $11.00

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by investment analysts at Cowen from $14.00 to $11.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. Cowen’s price target indicates a potential downside of 32.18% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also commented on LYFT. Bank of America decreased their price target on Lyft from $11.50 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Lyft from $16.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday. Citigroup cut their price target on Lyft from $57.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 5th. Argus reduced their price target on shares of Lyft from $41.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, November 25th. Finally, Atlantic Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Lyft to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.43.

Shares of Lyft stock opened at $16.22 on Friday. Lyft has a 12-month low of $9.66 and a 12-month high of $45.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.53 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Lyft ( NASDAQ:LYFT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.14). Lyft had a negative return on equity of 54.39% and a negative net margin of 32.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Research analysts expect that Lyft will post -1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Lyft news, Director Mary Agnes Wilderotter sold 1,826 shares of Lyft stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.65, for a total value of $30,402.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 36,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $614,451.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 3.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Lyft by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,299,243 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $346,360,000 after purchasing an additional 323,178 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lyft by 6,332.9% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,725,173 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $154,421,000 after buying an additional 11,542,904 shares in the last quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Lyft during the fourth quarter worth about $114,985,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in Lyft by 46.4% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,470,972 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $248,485,000 after buying an additional 2,050,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alphabet Inc. bought a new stake in Lyft in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $80,839,000. 79.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lyft, Inc engages in the provision and management of an online social rideshare community platform. It provides access to a network of shared bikes and scooters for shorter rides and first-mile and last-mile legs of multimodal trips, information about nearby public transit routes, and Lyft Rentals to offer riders a view of transportation options when planning any trip.

