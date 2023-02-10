Credicorp (NYSE:BAP) Trading Down 5.2%

Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 5.2% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $126.96 and last traded at $129.97. 145,284 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 64% from the average session volume of 400,596 shares. The stock had previously closed at $137.10.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Itau BBA Securities upgraded shares of Credicorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $156.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Credicorp in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $142.00 price objective for the company.
Credicorp Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $10.05 billion, a PE ratio of 8.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $139.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $137.58.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Credicorp
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Credicorp by 107.1% in the 3rd quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 290 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Credicorp by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 620 shares of the bank’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Credicorp by 191.9% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 724 shares of the bank’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Credicorp by 47.3% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 853 shares of the bank’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Credicorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $124,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.13% of the company’s stock.
About Credicorp
Credicorp Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Universal Banking; Microfinance; Insurance and Pensions; and Investment Banking and Wealth Management. The Universal Banking segment focuses on lending and investment services.
