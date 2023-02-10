Credicorp (NYSE:BAP) Trading Down 5.2%

Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 5.2% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $126.96 and last traded at $129.97. 145,284 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 64% from the average session volume of 400,596 shares. The stock had previously closed at $137.10.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Itau BBA Securities upgraded shares of Credicorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $156.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Credicorp in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $142.00 price objective for the company.

Get Credicorp alerts:

Credicorp Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $10.05 billion, a PE ratio of 8.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $139.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $137.58.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Credicorp

Credicorp ( NYSE:BAP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The bank reported $4.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.91 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Credicorp had a return on equity of 17.15% and a net margin of 24.59%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Credicorp Ltd. will post 15.11 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Credicorp by 107.1% in the 3rd quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 290 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Credicorp by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 620 shares of the bank’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Credicorp by 191.9% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 724 shares of the bank’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Credicorp by 47.3% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 853 shares of the bank’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Credicorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $124,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.13% of the company’s stock.

About Credicorp

(Get Rating)

Credicorp Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Universal Banking; Microfinance; Insurance and Pensions; and Investment Banking and Wealth Management. The Universal Banking segment focuses on lending and investment services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Credicorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credicorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.