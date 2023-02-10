Credit Suisse Group Boosts FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) Price Target to $230.00

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $220.00 to $230.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 12.75% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on FLT. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $266.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Robert W. Baird raised shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $235.00 to $254.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $188.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $248.67.

Shares of NYSE:FLT opened at $203.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $192.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $197.09. The firm has a market cap of $15.04 billion, a PE ratio of 16.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.21. FLEETCOR Technologies has a 12-month low of $161.69 and a 12-month high of $265.30.

FLEETCOR Technologies ( NYSE:FLT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $4.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.93 by $0.11. FLEETCOR Technologies had a net margin of 27.85% and a return on equity of 43.94%. The business had revenue of $883.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $874.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that FLEETCOR Technologies will post 16.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FLT. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 15.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,504 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,798 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $697,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in FLEETCOR Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $219,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,524 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 123.0% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,355 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $586,000 after acquiring an additional 1,299 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.49% of the company’s stock.

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment solutions that enables businesses to control purchases and make payments. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, International, and Brazil. The company was founded by William Boatner Reily III and Ronald F.

