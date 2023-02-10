Credit Suisse Group Trims Cyxtera Technologies (NASDAQ:CYXT) Target Price to $5.00

Cyxtera Technologies (NASDAQ:CYXT – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Credit Suisse Group from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on CYXT. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Cyxtera Technologies from $15.00 to $6.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. BNP Paribas began coverage on Cyxtera Technologies in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set an underperform rating and a $2.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Cyxtera Technologies from $14.00 to $3.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Cyxtera Technologies from $13.00 to $2.75 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on Cyxtera Technologies to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cyxtera Technologies currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $6.34.

Cyxtera Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of CYXT stock opened at $2.48 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46. Cyxtera Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $1.53 and a fifty-two week high of $15.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.29. The firm has a market cap of $445.46 million, a P/E ratio of -2.05 and a beta of 1.36.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cyxtera Technologies

Cyxtera Technologies ( NASDAQ:CYXT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.12). Cyxtera Technologies had a negative return on equity of 29.61% and a negative net margin of 28.78%. The firm had revenue of $186.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.67 million. Analysts predict that Cyxtera Technologies will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CYXT. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Cyxtera Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Cyxtera Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cyxtera Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cyxtera Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cyxtera Technologies by 348.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 7,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 6,014 shares during the period.

About Cyxtera Technologies

Cyxtera Technologies, Inc provides various data center products and services for enterprises, service providers, and government agencies. It offers retail colocation, interconnection, deployment, and support services; and Bare Metal, an on-demand IT infrastructure solution. The company is headquartered in Coral Gables, Florida.

Further Reading

