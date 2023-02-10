Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG) is Timelo Investment Management Inc.’s 5th Largest Position

Timelo Investment Management Inc. decreased its position in Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG – Get Rating) (TSE:CPG) by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 469,200 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 79,500 shares during the quarter. Crescent Point Energy accounts for approximately 3.3% of Timelo Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Timelo Investment Management Inc. owned 0.08% of Crescent Point Energy worth $2,890,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CPG. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 294.0% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,350,887 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $46,064,000 after buying an additional 4,739,152 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 243.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,837,663 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $20,204,000 after buying an additional 2,012,265 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 76.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,549,782 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $32,986,000 after buying an additional 1,965,940 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in shares of Crescent Point Energy in the first quarter worth $11,746,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 23.7% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,191,151 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $25,899,000 after buying an additional 803,546 shares during the period. 32.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Crescent Point Energy alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CPG shares. CIBC reduced their price objective on Crescent Point Energy from C$16.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Crescent Point Energy from C$17.00 to C$16.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Scotiabank cut their target price on Crescent Point Energy from C$15.00 to C$13.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on Crescent Point Energy from C$17.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th.

Crescent Point Energy Stock Performance

Crescent Point Energy Increases Dividend

Shares of Crescent Point Energy stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $7.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 959,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,598,704. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.28. The firm has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 2.21. Crescent Point Energy Corp. has a one year low of $5.51 and a one year high of $10.96.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This is an increase from Crescent Point Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.14%. Crescent Point Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.45%.

Crescent Point Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Crescent Point Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development and production of oil and gas properties. Its focus areas include: Viewfield Bakken, Flat Lake Torquay, and Shaunavon. The company was founded on April 20, 1994 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG – Get Rating) (TSE:CPG).

Receive News & Ratings for Crescent Point Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crescent Point Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.