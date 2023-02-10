Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (CROMF) & Its Competitors Critical Review

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CROMF – Get Rating) is one of 327 publicly-traded companies in the “Real Estate Investment Trusts” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust to related businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, valuation and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

31.8% of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.6% of shares of all “Real Estate Investment Trusts” companies are held by institutional investors. 7.1% of shares of all “Real Estate Investment Trusts” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust N/A N/A N/A Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust Competitors 16.59% -79.98% 2.48%

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust N/A N/A -26.97 Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust Competitors $833.82 million $165.55 million 18.49

This table compares Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Dividends

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.89 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.4%. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust pays out -199.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Real Estate Investment Trusts” companies pay a dividend yield of 4.3% and pay out 132.0% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust is clearly a better dividend stock than its peers, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust 0 1 1 0 2.50 Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust Competitors 2292 11966 13369 307 2.42

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust currently has a consensus price target of $18.25, indicating a potential upside of 52.46%. As a group, “Real Estate Investment Trusts” companies have a potential upside of 12.87%. Given Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust is more favorable than its peers.

Summary

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust peers beat Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust operates as an open-ended real estate investment trust. It invests in retail stores, offices, and commercial mixed-use buildings. It also acquires grocery and drug store anchored retail properties. The company was founded on January 1, 2006 and is headquartered in New Glasgow, Canada.

