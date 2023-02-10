Cryo-Cell International (OTCMKTS:CCEL) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $5.19

Cryo-Cell International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCEL – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.19 and traded as low as $3.98. Cryo-Cell International shares last traded at $3.98, with a volume of 3,616 shares traded.
Cryo-Cell International Stock Performance
The stock has a market cap of $33.65 million, a P/E ratio of 26.53 and a beta of 0.29. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.18.
Insider Activity
In other Cryo-Cell International news, CEO David Portnoy acquired 10,000 shares of Cryo-Cell International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.80 per share, with a total value of $48,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 220,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,056,384. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 33.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cryo-Cell International
About Cryo-Cell International
Cryo-Cell International, Inc is cord blood bank, which engages in providing stem cell cryopreservation services and advancing regenerative medicine. It operates through the following segments: Cellular Processing and Cryogenic Storage, and Prepacyte CB. The Cellular Processing and Cryogenic Storage segment focuses on the collection and preservation of umbilical cord blood and tissue stem cells for family use.
Further Reading
