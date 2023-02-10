Cryo-Cell International (OTCMKTS:CCEL) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $5.19

Cryo-Cell International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCEL – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.19 and traded as low as $3.98. Cryo-Cell International shares last traded at $3.98, with a volume of 3,616 shares traded.

Cryo-Cell International Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $33.65 million, a P/E ratio of 26.53 and a beta of 0.29. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.18.

Insider Activity

In other Cryo-Cell International news, CEO David Portnoy acquired 10,000 shares of Cryo-Cell International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.80 per share, with a total value of $48,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 220,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,056,384. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 33.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cryo-Cell International

About Cryo-Cell International

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Cryo-Cell International stock. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cryo-Cell International, Inc. ( OTCMKTS:CCEL Get Rating ) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 409,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,733,000. Cryo-Cell International makes up approximately 0.6% of Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC owned about 4.81% of Cryo-Cell International at the end of the most recent quarter. 8.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cryo-Cell International, Inc is cord blood bank, which engages in providing stem cell cryopreservation services and advancing regenerative medicine. It operates through the following segments: Cellular Processing and Cryogenic Storage, and Prepacyte CB. The Cellular Processing and Cryogenic Storage segment focuses on the collection and preservation of umbilical cord blood and tissue stem cells for family use.

