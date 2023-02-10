CTS (NYSE:CTS) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

CTS (NYSE:CTS – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.40-2.70 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.57. The company issued revenue guidance of $580-640 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $620.53 million. CTS also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $2.40-$2.70 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on CTS shares. Stephens restated an equal weight rating and issued a $41.00 price target on shares of CTS in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of CTS in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. They issued a hold rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of CTS from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CTS has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $41.50.

Get CTS alerts:

CTS Price Performance

CTS stock traded up $1.86 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $45.66. 174,982 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 182,735. CTS has a 1-year low of $31.90 and a 1-year high of $48.18. The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 24.19 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a fifty day moving average of $42.41 and a 200 day moving average of $42.02. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Insiders Place Their Bets

CTS ( NYSE:CTS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The electronics maker reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.56. CTS had a net margin of 10.15% and a return on equity of 16.14%. The business had revenue of $142.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. CTS’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CTS will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Kieran M. O’sullivan sold 15,979 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $751,013.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 481,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,644,929. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other CTS news, CEO Kieran M. O’sullivan sold 15,979 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $751,013.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 481,807 shares in the company, valued at $22,644,929. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Kieran M. O’sullivan sold 2,746 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $129,062.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 498,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,407,645. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,759 shares of company stock worth $881,673. Corporate insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CTS

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CTS. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of CTS during the second quarter valued at about $56,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in CTS by 136.5% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,030 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 1,749 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in CTS in the 1st quarter worth approximately $214,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CTS in the 1st quarter valued at $241,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in CTS by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,070 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.61% of the company’s stock.

About CTS

(Get Rating)

CTS Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of sensors, connectivity components, and actuators. Its products include controls, pedals, piezo sensing products, sensors, switches, transducers, electromagnetic and radio frequency interference filters, capacitors, frequency control, resistors, piezo microactuators, and rotary microactuators.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CTS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CTS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.