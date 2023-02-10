Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Lowers Stock Position in ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC cut its holdings in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO – Get Rating) by 75.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,909 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 177,029 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) were worth $1,368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ZTO. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ZTO Express (Cayman) in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its position in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 325.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 1,275 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in ZTO Express (Cayman) in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its position in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 77.9% in the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,807 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 1,229 shares during the last quarter. 40.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ZTO shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 29th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from $40.30 to $32.80 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, HSBC reduced their target price on ZTO Express (Cayman) from $36.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd.

ZTO Express (Cayman) stock traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $27.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 640,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,958,493. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.61 billion, a PE ratio of 23.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of -0.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.59. ZTO Express has a fifty-two week low of $16.27 and a fifty-two week high of $31.34. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.13.

ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 21st. The transportation company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter. ZTO Express (Cayman) had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 18.33%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ZTO Express will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

ZTO Express (Cayman), Inc provides comprehensive logistics services. It offers express delivery and value-added logistics services through a nationwide network partner. The firm also provides digital and privacy waybill and cloud printing. The company was founded by Mei Song Lai on May 8, 2002 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

