CURO Group (NYSE:CURO) vs. SHF (NASDAQ:SHFS) Financial Survey

CURO Group (NYSE:CURO – Get Rating) and SHF (NASDAQ:SHFS – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

34.8% of CURO Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 82.0% of SHF shares are held by institutional investors. 46.5% of CURO Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 17.7% of SHF shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares CURO Group and SHF’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CURO Group $802.01 million 0.21 $59.33 million ($0.71) -5.96 SHF N/A N/A $1.25 million N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

CURO Group has higher revenue and earnings than SHF.

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for CURO Group and SHF, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CURO Group 0 1 2 0 2.67 SHF 0 0 1 0 3.00

CURO Group currently has a consensus price target of $8.50, suggesting a potential upside of 100.95%. SHF has a consensus price target of $10.50, suggesting a potential upside of 1,281.58%. Given SHF’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe SHF is more favorable than CURO Group.

Volatility & Risk

CURO Group has a beta of 2.59, indicating that its share price is 159% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SHF has a beta of 0.16, indicating that its share price is 84% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares CURO Group and SHF’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CURO Group -2.71% -29.48% -1.56% SHF N/A 17.10% 1.82%

Summary

SHF beats CURO Group on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CURO Group

CURO Group Holdings Corp. is a consumer finance company, which engages in the provision of services and lending products for under banked consumers. The firm operates through the following segments: United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The United States segment operates the Speedy Cash, Rapid Cash, and Avio Credit brands. The Canada segment provides installment loans through the online brand Lend Direct and also operates Cash Money. The company was founded by Douglas Rippel, Chadwick Faulkner, and Michael McKnight in 1997 and is headquartered in Wichita, KS.

About SHF

SHF Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides access to banking, lending, and other financial services to financial institutions serving the cannabis industry. The company, through its proprietary platform, offers access to business checking and savings accounts, cash management accounts, savings and investment options, commercial lending, courier services, remote deposit services, automated clearing house payments and origination, and wire payments. Its services allow cannabis related businesses to obtain services from financial institutions that allow them to run their business with enhanced financial insight into their business and access to resources. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Arvada, Colorado.

