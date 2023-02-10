Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR) Receives $56.20 Consensus PT from Analysts

Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $56.20.
Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stephens dropped their target price on shares of Cutera from $78.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 28th. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Cutera in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Maxim Group dropped their price objective on shares of Cutera from $80.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded shares of Cutera from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mirador Capital Partners LP lifted its stake in shares of Cutera by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 9,863 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Cutera by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 25,235 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cutera by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 17,625 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $708,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its stake in shares of Cutera by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 11,946 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cutera by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,775 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period.
Cutera, Inc engages in the provision of laser and energy-based aesthetic systems for practitioners. It operates through the following segments: United States, Japan, Asia excluding Japan, Europe, and Rest of the World. Its products include enlighten, excel HR, excel V+, secret Pro, Juliet, secret RF, and xeo.
