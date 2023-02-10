CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The pharmacy operator reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.29% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The business had revenue of $83.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.98 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. CVS Health updated its FY23 guidance to $8.70 to $8.90 EPS.

NYSE:CVS traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $90.06. 2,543,132 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,386,516. CVS Health has a twelve month low of $84.60 and a twelve month high of $109.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $92.41 and a 200 day moving average of $96.30. The stock has a market cap of $118.34 billion, a PE ratio of 28.87, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.67.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 20th were given a $0.605 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 19th. This is a positive change from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is currently 77.56%.

CVS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of CVS Health from $106.00 to $101.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of CVS Health from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, November 25th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of CVS Health from $122.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com lowered shares of CVS Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of CVS Health in a report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CVS Health currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $119.67.

In other news, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 137,466 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.36, for a total value of $13,521,155.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 608,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,815,568.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CVS. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new stake in CVS Health in the 1st quarter valued at $262,167,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in CVS Health by 3,551.8% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 716,037 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $72,470,000 after acquiring an additional 696,429 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in CVS Health by 312.4% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 774,819 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $78,419,000 after buying an additional 586,919 shares during the period. ING Groep NV increased its position in CVS Health by 130.5% during the 1st quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 461,438 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $46,702,000 after buying an additional 261,246 shares during the period. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P increased its position in CVS Health by 92.9% during the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 377,875 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $38,245,000 after buying an additional 181,966 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.29% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long-Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long-Term Care segment includes the sale of prescription drugs and an assortment of health and wellness products, and general merchandise.

