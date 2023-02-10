CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) Posts Earnings Results

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The pharmacy operator reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $83.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.37 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 1.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.98 EPS. CVS Health updated its FY23 guidance to $8.70 to $8.90 EPS.

CVS Health Stock Performance

CVS Health stock traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $89.76. The company had a trading volume of 1,847,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,361,665. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a 50 day moving average of $92.41 and a 200-day moving average of $96.30. CVS Health has a 52 week low of $84.60 and a 52 week high of $109.69. The firm has a market cap of $117.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.87, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.67.

CVS Health Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 20th were given a dividend of $0.605 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 19th. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. This is a positive change from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 77.56%.

Insider Activity at CVS Health

Institutional Trading of CVS Health

In other CVS Health news, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 137,466 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.36, for a total transaction of $13,521,155.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 608,129 shares in the company, valued at $59,815,568.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new position in CVS Health in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $262,167,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 3,551.8% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 716,037 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $72,470,000 after buying an additional 696,429 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 312.4% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 774,819 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $78,419,000 after purchasing an additional 586,919 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV increased its holdings in CVS Health by 130.5% during the first quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 461,438 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $46,702,000 after buying an additional 261,246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P increased its holdings in CVS Health by 92.9% during the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 377,875 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $38,245,000 after buying an additional 181,966 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CVS shares. TheStreet raised shares of CVS Health from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $130.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of CVS Health from $128.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on CVS Health from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of CVS Health from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CVS Health currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $119.67.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long-Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long-Term Care segment includes the sale of prescription drugs and an assortment of health and wellness products, and general merchandise.

