CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) Receives “Buy” Rating from Needham & Company LLC

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $180.00 target price on the technology company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price suggests a potential upside of 23.88% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $150.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $175.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $190.00 to $189.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of CyberArk Software in a research report on Friday. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group began coverage on shares of CyberArk Software in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $172.22.

Get CyberArk Software alerts:

CyberArk Software Trading Down 2.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CYBR opened at $145.30 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.92 billion, a PE ratio of -47.02 and a beta of 1.05. CyberArk Software has a 1 year low of $100.35 and a 1 year high of $180.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $132.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $142.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Institutional Trading of CyberArk Software

CyberArk Software Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CYBR. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 15.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 12,520 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,113,000 after buying an additional 1,691 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 86.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 7,837 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,322,000 after buying an additional 3,634 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 29.8% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,956 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software in the first quarter valued at approximately $293,000. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 16.8% in the first quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,390 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.52% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

CyberArk Software Ltd. engages in the development, market, and sale of access security software solutions. The firm’s products include Privilege, Access, and DevSecOps. It offers its products and services to banking, insurance, healthcare, and federal industries. The company was founded by Udi Mokady and Alon Cohen in 1999 and is headquartered in Petah Tikva, Israel.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CyberArk Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CyberArk Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.