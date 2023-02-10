CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Rating) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $(0.30)-$(0.23) for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of ($0.11). The company issued revenue guidance of $160-164 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $163.82 million. CyberArk Software also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $0.07-$0.28 EPS.
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CYBR shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group started coverage on shares of CyberArk Software in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a neutral rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of CyberArk Software from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $160.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of CyberArk Software in a research note on Friday. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $171.79.
NASDAQ:CYBR traded down $1.59 on Friday, hitting $143.71. The stock had a trading volume of 230,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 525,068. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $5.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.02 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $132.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $142.22. CyberArk Software has a 1-year low of $100.35 and a 1-year high of $180.01.
CyberArk Software Ltd. engages in the development, market, and sale of access security software solutions. The firm’s products include Privilege, Access, and DevSecOps. It offers its products and services to banking, insurance, healthcare, and federal industries. The company was founded by Udi Mokady and Alon Cohen in 1999 and is headquartered in Petah Tikva, Israel.
