Cytek Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTKB) CTO Sells $12,136.41 in Stock

Cytek Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTKB – Get Rating) CTO Ming Yan sold 897 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.53, for a total transaction of $12,136.41. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 7,944,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,493,739.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Ming Yan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 3rd, Ming Yan sold 1,092 shares of Cytek Biosciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.50, for a total transaction of $14,742.00.

On Thursday, January 19th, Ming Yan sold 20,000 shares of Cytek Biosciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.03, for a total transaction of $220,600.00.

On Monday, December 19th, Ming Yan sold 20,000 shares of Cytek Biosciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.38, for a total transaction of $207,600.00.

On Monday, November 21st, Ming Yan sold 20,000 shares of Cytek Biosciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.66, for a total transaction of $293,200.00.

Cytek Biosciences Price Performance

Shares of Cytek Biosciences stock remained flat at $12.73 during trading hours on Friday. 352,662 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 714,077. Cytek Biosciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.38 and a 52 week high of $16.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.03.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Cytek Biosciences ( NASDAQ:CTKB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). Cytek Biosciences had a positive return on equity of 0.94% and a negative net margin of 0.47%. The business had revenue of $40.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.36 million. On average, research analysts expect that Cytek Biosciences, Inc. will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Cytek Biosciences from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cytek Biosciences by 10.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,917,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,549,000 after purchasing an additional 780,250 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cytek Biosciences by 22.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,687,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413,703 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Cytek Biosciences by 17.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,030,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,885,000 after purchasing an additional 304,433 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Cytek Biosciences by 143.4% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,536,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,482,000 after purchasing an additional 905,079 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cytek Biosciences by 201.4% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,339,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,724,000 after purchasing an additional 895,330 shares during the period. 49.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cytek Biosciences Company Profile

Cytek Biosciences, Inc, a cell analysis solutions company, provides cell analysis tools that facilitates scientific advances in biomedical research and clinical applications. It offers aurora and northern lights systems, which are spectrum flow cytometers that delivers cell analysis by utilizing the fluorescence signatures from multiple lasers to distinguish fluorescent tags on single cells; and aurora cell sorter system, which leverages full spectrum profiling technology to further broaden potential applications across cell analysis.

Featured Stories

