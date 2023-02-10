D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHIGet Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the sixteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $99.25.

DHI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush cut shares of D.R. Horton from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $104.00 to $96.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on D.R. Horton from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Raymond James cut D.R. Horton from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th.

D.R. Horton Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DHI opened at $97.71 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.55 billion, a PE ratio of 6.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.53. D.R. Horton has a 52 week low of $59.25 and a 52 week high of $104.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $92.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 6.67.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHIGet Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The construction company reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.49. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 16.85% and a return on equity of 29.91%. The business had revenue of $7.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.43 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that D.R. Horton will post 9.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

D.R. Horton Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 6th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is 6.20%.

Insider Buying and Selling at D.R. Horton

In related news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 1,748 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.77, for a total transaction of $169,153.96. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $546,750.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 1,748 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.77, for a total transaction of $169,153.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $546,750.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 470 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.86, for a total value of $39,884.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $479,459. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,218 shares of company stock valued at $3,072,398 in the last ninety days. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of D.R. Horton

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in D.R. Horton during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in D.R. Horton by 117.3% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 352 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 300.0% during the second quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 480 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of D.R. Horton during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.87% of the company’s stock.

About D.R. Horton

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a home building company, which engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding, Forestar, Financial Services, Rental, and Others. The Homebuilding segment includes the acquisition and development of land and the construction and sale of residential homes.

