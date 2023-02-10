DA Davidson Weighs in on Paycom Software, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSE:PAYC)

Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Paycom Software in a note issued to investors on Thursday, February 9th. DA Davidson analyst R. Simmons forecasts that the software maker will earn $2.01 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Paycom Software’s current full-year earnings is $5.88 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Paycom Software’s FY2024 earnings at $7.48 EPS.

Get Paycom Software alerts:

PAYC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $365.00 to $381.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $450.00 price target on shares of Paycom Software in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Paycom Software from $425.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on Paycom Software in a report on Monday, January 9th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $310.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Paycom Software from $425.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Paycom Software currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $387.00.

Paycom Software Price Performance

Paycom Software stock opened at $322.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $314.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $332.05. Paycom Software has a 12-month low of $255.82 and a 12-month high of $402.78.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The software maker reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.24. Paycom Software had a net margin of 20.46% and a return on equity of 25.62%. The business had revenue of $370.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $366.71 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Paycom Software

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 1.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,672,472 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,871,858,000 after buying an additional 61,819 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 1.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,849,465 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $610,305,000 after acquiring an additional 23,413 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Paycom Software by 8.7% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,359,073 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $470,756,000 after purchasing an additional 108,505 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 10.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 969,474 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $271,570,000 after acquiring an additional 91,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Paycom Software by 7.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 845,202 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $292,764,000 after acquiring an additional 56,649 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.58% of the company’s stock.

About Paycom Software

(Get Rating)

Paycom Software, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software solutions delivered as Software-as-a-Service. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the complete employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. Its solutions include talent acquisition, time and labor management, payroll, talent management, and human resource management.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Paycom Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paycom Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.