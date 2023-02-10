Dassault Systèmes SE (OTCMKTS:DASTY) Short Interest Down 99.0% in January

Dassault Systèmes SE (OTCMKTS:DASTY – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 99.0% from the January 15th total of 19,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 180,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Institutional Trading of Dassault Systèmes

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Dassault Systèmes by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 101,740 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,637,000 after purchasing an additional 2,739 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Dassault Systèmes by 9.0% during the third quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 22,276 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $768,000 after purchasing an additional 1,830 shares during the last quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC increased its stake in Dassault Systèmes by 1.2% during the third quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 44,970 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,551,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Dassault Systèmes by 29.6% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 32,624 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,201,000 after acquiring an additional 7,456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dassault Systèmes during the second quarter worth about $3,884,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Dassault Systèmes Trading Down 0.6 %

DASTY stock traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $40.17. 103,956 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 75,561. The company has a market capitalization of $53.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.03, a PEG ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72. Dassault Systèmes has a fifty-two week low of $31.12 and a fifty-two week high of $51.49. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $37.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.48.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About Dassault Systèmes

DASTY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on shares of Dassault Systèmes from €46.50 ($50.00) to €41.50 ($44.62) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Dassault Systèmes from €31.00 ($33.33) to €30.00 ($32.26) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 9th. HSBC raised shares of Dassault Systèmes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Dassault Systèmes from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Dassault Systèmes from €43.50 ($46.77) to €40.75 ($43.82) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.66.

Dassault Systèmes SA provides software solutions and consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Manufacturing Industries; Life Sciences & Healthcare; and Infrastructure & Cities. The Manufacturing Industries segment engages in transportation & mobility; aerospace & defense; marine & offshore; industrial equipment; high-tech; home & lifestyle; and consumer packaged goods & retail servicers.

