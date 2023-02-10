Dassault Systèmes SE (OTCMKTS:DASTY) Short Interest Down 99.0% in January

Dassault Systèmes SE (OTCMKTS:DASTY – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 99.0% from the January 15th total of 19,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 180,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Institutional Trading of Dassault Systèmes
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Dassault Systèmes by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 101,740 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,637,000 after purchasing an additional 2,739 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Dassault Systèmes by 9.0% during the third quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 22,276 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $768,000 after purchasing an additional 1,830 shares during the last quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC increased its stake in Dassault Systèmes by 1.2% during the third quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 44,970 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,551,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Dassault Systèmes by 29.6% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 32,624 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,201,000 after acquiring an additional 7,456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dassault Systèmes during the second quarter worth about $3,884,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.19% of the company’s stock.
Dassault Systèmes Trading Down 0.6 %
DASTY stock traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $40.17. 103,956 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 75,561. The company has a market capitalization of $53.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.03, a PEG ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72. Dassault Systèmes has a fifty-two week low of $31.12 and a fifty-two week high of $51.49. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $37.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.48.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
About Dassault Systèmes
Dassault Systèmes SA provides software solutions and consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Manufacturing Industries; Life Sciences & Healthcare; and Infrastructure & Cities. The Manufacturing Industries segment engages in transportation & mobility; aerospace & defense; marine & offshore; industrial equipment; high-tech; home & lifestyle; and consumer packaged goods & retail servicers.
Further Reading
