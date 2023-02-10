DEI (DEI) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1,199.27

DEI (DEI) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 10th. In the last seven days, DEI has traded down 22.7% against the US dollar. One DEI token can currently be purchased for about $0.20 or 0.00000938 BTC on major exchanges. DEI has a market cap of $1.52 billion and approximately $1,199.27 worth of DEI was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0815 or 0.00000376 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $93.34 or 0.00430636 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00015415 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000854 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00017519 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000050 BTC.

DEI Profile

DEI is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 3rd, 2021. DEI’s official Twitter account is @deusdao. The official website for DEI is deus.finance. The official message board for DEI is medium.com/deus-finance.

Buying and Selling DEI

According to CryptoCompare, “Deimos is a peer to peer cryptocurrency with no ICO, no Pre-mine, and no Developer-fee per block. All the developer’s coins were fairly mined along with everyone else. Deimos is a fairly launched blockchain project, secured by a combination of five algorithms Proof of Work (PoW) consensus mechanism, focusing on fast payments for goods and services online (e-commerce integration) with nearly zero fees from anywhere in the universe.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DEI should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DEI using one of the exchanges listed above.

