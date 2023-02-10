Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) Given a €85.00 Price Target by Royal Bank of Canada Analysts

Royal Bank of Canada set a €85.00 ($91.40) price objective on Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

DHER has been the topic of a number of other reports. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €80.00 ($86.02) price objective on Delivery Hero in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €40.00 ($43.01) price objective on shares of Delivery Hero in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Barclays set a €69.40 ($74.62) target price on shares of Delivery Hero in a research report on Monday, January 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €68.00 ($73.12) price target on Delivery Hero in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €97.00 ($104.30) price objective on Delivery Hero in a research note on Friday, November 11th.

Shares of ETR:DHER opened at €48.21 ($51.84) on Thursday. Delivery Hero has a 12-month low of €23.88 ($25.68) and a 12-month high of €103.65 ($111.45). The business has a 50 day moving average of €47.31 and a 200-day moving average of €43.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.01. The stock has a market cap of $12.74 billion and a PE ratio of -11.92.

Delivery Hero SE offers online food ordering and delivery services. It operates approximately in 50 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

