Desjardins Lowers TELUS (NYSE:TU) Price Target to C$32.00

TELUS (NYSE:TUGet Rating) (TSE:T) had its target price cut by research analysts at Desjardins from C$33.00 to C$32.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. CIBC raised shares of TELUS from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of TELUS from C$33.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of TELUS from C$35.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on shares of TELUS from C$31.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of TELUS from C$32.00 to C$31.00 in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.06.

Shares of NYSE TU traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $20.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,198,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,599,409. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.73. TELUS has a one year low of $18.85 and a one year high of $27.50.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Zeno Research LLC boosted its stake in shares of TELUS by 25.8% during the second quarter. Zeno Research LLC now owns 382,494 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $8,520,000 after purchasing an additional 78,460 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in TELUS by 2.6% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 364,514 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $8,120,000 after acquiring an additional 9,100 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC bought a new position in TELUS in the second quarter worth about $207,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in TELUS by 80.3% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 734,460 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $16,363,000 after purchasing an additional 327,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in TELUS by 6.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,699,466 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $82,421,000 after purchasing an additional 209,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.42% of the company’s stock.

TELUS Corp. is a telecommunications company, which engages in the provision of telecommunication services and products primarily for wireless and wireline voice and data. It operates through the following segments: TELUS Technology Solutions (TTech) and Digitally-led Customer ExperiencesTELUS International (DLCX).

