Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Increases AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) Price Target to $34.00

AZEK (NYSE:AZEK – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $28.00 to $34.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price indicates a potential upside of 25.65% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of AZEK from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of AZEK from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Bank of America downgraded shares of AZEK from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, January 30th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of AZEK from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of AZEK from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AZEK currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.94.

Get AZEK alerts:

AZEK Price Performance

Shares of AZEK opened at $27.06 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 128.86, a PEG ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 1.64. AZEK has a 1-year low of $15.12 and a 1-year high of $33.58. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AZEK

AZEK ( NYSE:AZEK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $216.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.14 million. AZEK had a net margin of 2.49% and a return on equity of 6.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that AZEK will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in AZEK by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 704,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,318,000 after purchasing an additional 7,977 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its position in AZEK by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 5,694,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,126,000 after purchasing an additional 917,967 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in AZEK by 53.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,017,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056,388 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in AZEK by 4,521.1% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 579,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,783,000 after purchasing an additional 567,309 shares during the period. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its position in AZEK by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 166,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,381,000 after purchasing an additional 22,603 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.05% of the company’s stock.

About AZEK

(Get Rating)

The AZEK Company Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling of building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States. It operates through two segments: Residential and Commercial. The Residential segment designs and manufactures engineered outdoor living products, which includes decking, railing, trim and molding, siding and cladding, pergolas and cabanas, and accessories under the TimberTech, AZEK Exteriors, VERSATEX, and ULTRALOX brand name.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AZEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AZEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.