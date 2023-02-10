Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Raises Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) Price Target to $297.00

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $250.00 to $297.00 in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on PEN. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Penumbra from $203.00 to $185.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Penumbra from $255.00 to $284.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Penumbra in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Penumbra from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Penumbra from $212.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $249.17.

Get Penumbra alerts:

Penumbra Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE:PEN opened at $262.02 on Tuesday. Penumbra has a twelve month low of $114.86 and a twelve month high of $269.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $233.27 and its 200 day moving average is $196.58. The company has a current ratio of 5.23, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Insider Buying and Selling at Penumbra

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Penumbra

In other Penumbra news, Director Thomas Wilder sold 124 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.64, for a total value of $27,731.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,858.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, Director Thomas Wilder sold 124 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.64, for a total transaction of $27,731.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,858.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Johanna Roberts sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.29, for a total transaction of $315,435.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,631,139.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 28,817 shares of company stock worth $7,079,710. Corporate insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PEN. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Penumbra by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,904,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,322,000 after purchasing an additional 453,057 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in Penumbra in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,076,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Penumbra in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,206,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Penumbra by 14,529.7% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 143,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,355,000 after purchasing an additional 142,827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Penumbra by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,188,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,498,000 after purchasing an additional 140,457 shares during the last quarter. 82.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Penumbra Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Penumbra, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of innovative medical devices. It offers neurovascular thrombectomy and embolization and access technologies, neurosurgical tools, Penumbra LANTERN Delivery Microcatheter, and Penumbra Occlusion Device (POD) system. Its target markets include interventional neuroradiologists, neurosurgeons, neurologists, cardiologists, radiologists, and vascular surgeons.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Penumbra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penumbra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.