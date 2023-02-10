DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) Price Target Increased to $125.00 by Analysts at Cowen

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Cowen from $114.00 to $125.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Cowen’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 16.56% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on DexCom in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $121.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on DexCom from $97.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of DexCom from $85.00 to $114.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of DexCom to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of DexCom from $117.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.59.

DXCM stock opened at $107.24 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 197.68, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $111.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.40. The company has a current ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. DexCom has a 12-month low of $66.89 and a 12-month high of $134.76.

In other news, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 45,607 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.75, for a total value of $4,822,940.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 426,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,117,708.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other DexCom news, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 45,607 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.75, for a total value of $4,822,940.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 426,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,117,708.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Barry J. Regan sold 2,213 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.12, for a total transaction of $234,843.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 59,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,302,042.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 116,876 shares of company stock worth $12,562,898. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DXCM. CWM LLC increased its holdings in DexCom by 448.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,801 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 2,290 shares in the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC grew its stake in shares of DexCom by 215.7% in the second quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 191,740 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $14,290,000 after acquiring an additional 131,005 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DexCom by 5.3% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,624 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,742,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its position in DexCom by 394.5% during the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 19,562 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,458,000 after purchasing an additional 15,606 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in DexCom by 348.7% in the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 244,724 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $18,239,000 after purchasing an additional 190,184 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

DexCom, Inc is a medical device manufacturing company, which engages in the design, development and commercialization of glucose monitoring systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes. Its products include Dexcom G6 CGM System, DexCom G6 CGM System for Medicare, Software and Mobile apps. The company was founded by John F.

